Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 394,525 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 309,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 285,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 30,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ remained flat at $$24.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

