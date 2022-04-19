Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after buying an additional 81,748 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,132,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after purchasing an additional 148,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,592,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. 410,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084,051. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

