Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,641. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

