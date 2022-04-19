Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,971 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 251,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,475,084. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

