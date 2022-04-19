Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.32

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 7193481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12.

Get Alphamin Resources alerts:

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.