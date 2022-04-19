Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,382.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,067,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $18.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,553.53. 1,032,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,690.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,789.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.