Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,337,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 1,848,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANCTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

