Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ALCO opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Alico has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alico by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Alico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

