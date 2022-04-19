Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Algoma Steel Group Inc., formerly known as Legato Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

ASTL opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $844.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group (Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

