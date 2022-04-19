Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.80.

ARE stock opened at $194.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

