AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.60. 70,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 130,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKT.A. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$101.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

In other AKITA Drilling news, Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott bought 1,628,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,442,651.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,492,151.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

