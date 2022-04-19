Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIPUY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airports of Thailand Public (AIPUY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.