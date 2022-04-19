Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIPUY)

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.