Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,077. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

