AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Up 49.1% in March

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,950,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 16,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

