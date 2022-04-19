Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

WFC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 19,738,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,520,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.