Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,633,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,407,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

