Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.82. 1,207,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $445.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.67 and its 200-day moving average is $370.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

