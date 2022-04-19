Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

JBL stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.67. 495,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,438. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

