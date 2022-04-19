Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPR traded up $7.57 on Tuesday, reaching $122.67. The company had a trading volume of 111,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

