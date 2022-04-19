Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. 6,178,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,764,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.