Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,554,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

