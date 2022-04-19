Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International makes up 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,996,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.10. 726,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,183. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.