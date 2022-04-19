Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. 1,696,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.96 and a beta of 5.48.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

