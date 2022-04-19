Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.74.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $23.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,028.15. 16,552,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,211,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $928.41 and a 200 day moving average of $978.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

