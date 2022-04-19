Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 512 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 792,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,502. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

