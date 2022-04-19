Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $93.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,005 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 149,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

