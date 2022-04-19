Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $433.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.11.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

