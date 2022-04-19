Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 243,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

