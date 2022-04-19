Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $184.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

