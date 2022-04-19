Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $270,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $239.39 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

