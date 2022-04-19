Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 463 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 463 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $202,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $582.12 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $365.29 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $546.31 and a 200-day moving average of $525.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

