Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50. The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 106678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.