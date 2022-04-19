Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $118.82 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00011432 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $118.82 million and $4.42 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00226588 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,152,647 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.