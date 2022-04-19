ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Up 0.8%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.96 ($8.56) and last traded at €7.80 ($8.39). Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.74 ($8.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $853.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.55.

About ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

