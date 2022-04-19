Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.58. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2,803 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACET. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The stock has a market cap of $641.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $112,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $499,160. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

