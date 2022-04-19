Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 4.6%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 7,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,468,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $71,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

