AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,767. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.31.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

