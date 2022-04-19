Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $32.75 on Friday. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acme United by 183.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

