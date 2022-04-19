Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Update

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,215. Accenture has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.69. The firm has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,959. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

