abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLFPF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.53) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. abrdn has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

