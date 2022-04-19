ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

AAVMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.84 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

