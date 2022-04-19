ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.46 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

AAVMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.84 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.