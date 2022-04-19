Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

