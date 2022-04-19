Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $6,156,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

FCO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,498. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $9.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

