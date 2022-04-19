Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FCO opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

