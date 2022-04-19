Abbrea Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,947 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Roblox by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.41.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689 in the last 90 days.

RBLX opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion and a PE ratio of -37.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.