Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.