Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.34 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

