$799.81 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $799.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.09 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $781.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANF traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.45. 20,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

