7,450 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 583,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,067,000 after buying an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.55. 450,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,595. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.