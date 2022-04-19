$726.07 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $726.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.17 million and the lowest is $691.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of VC stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,027. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.60. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $134.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Visteon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Visteon by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 51,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Visteon by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.